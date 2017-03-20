Diocese of Scanton Bishop Emeritus James C. Timlin receives gifts from residents for the Feast of St. Joseph Mass at the Little Sisters of the Poor's Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave. Monday. Michael J. Mullen / Staff Photographer Diocese of Scanton Bishop Emeritus James C. Timlin celebrates the Feast of St. Joseph at the Little Sisters of the Poor's Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.