N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:03:1...

N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:03:17 12:25:37

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

The West Scranton man plunged his blue plastic shovel into a wall of snow, chipped off a heavy chunk and threw it to his left without much strain. Grebas, 78, managed to build a roof and porch for his Jackson Street home a few years ago, so he figured he could handle the aftermath of a blizzard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods... 4 hr gulf01 5
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Fri Therealmfa 3,641
News Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09) Wed Bigbuggie 16
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop Mar 11 silly rabbit 1
News Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape Mar 2 Kracket 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC