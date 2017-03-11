Tiziana Mancini, of Moosic, runs down the hill holding onto her daughter, Francesca Simeone, 3, while sledding at McDade Park on a cold Sunday afternoon. Jason Farmer / Staff Photographer Jack and Carol Nowacki of Taylor walk arm and arm on North Washington Avenue as a light snow falls in Scranton, Pa., on Friday, March 10, 2017.

