Petition launched to stop petition opposing Scranton aquarium
After an online petition opposing an aquarium under construction at the Marketplace at Steamtown garnered more than 700 signatures, a second petition was launched Wednesday evening aimed at stopping the first. “The Mall at Steamtown and the entire Downtown Scranton area is in desperate need of new attractions and new reasons to draw people downtown,” the anonymously-launched second petition reads.
