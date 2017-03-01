Patricia Jennings Fowler v. City of Scranton Mayor Christopher...
Before: SHWARTZ, GREENBERG and ROTH, Circuit JudgesCynthia L. Pollick , The Employment Law Firm, 363 Laurel Street, Pittston, PA 18640, Counsel for Appellant Kevin M. Conaboy , Abrahamsen, Conaboy & Abrahamsen, 1006 Pittston Avenue, Scranton, PA 18505, Counsel for Appellees Patricia Jennings-Fowler appeals the dismissal of three of her claims, the entry of summary judgment on one claim, and the denial of leave to further amend her Complaint. We will reverse the grant of summary judgment on the due process claim and the order, dismissing her retaliation claim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Thu
|Kracket
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC