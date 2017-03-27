Older residents step into spotlight at Seniors Got Talent benefit
Peace in the Middle East may never be possible, but Patti and Motty Chen aim to create an atmosphere of culinary harmony in their Eynon restaurant that celebrates all cultures from the region. Earl Talarico learned plenty about classic American diner food from his parents, who owned the former Family Affair Restaurant in Taylor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb '17
|Lara Croft
|19
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC