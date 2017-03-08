Namedropper, March 9, Marywood Lead On Award, Super students, Keystone open

Dr. Patrick Fricchione, M.D. , will be the man of the evening when Marywood University hosts its fourth annual Community Leadership Celebration on Thursday, May 4. Fricchione will receive Marywood's Lead On Award "in recognition of his enthusiastic dedication to his profession and to his community, as well as his selfless, ongoing commitment to Marywood and its students" during the event in the Center for Athletics and Wellness on Marywood's campus. Fricchione's connection to Marywood grew from his family's association with the institution.

