Namedropper, March 22, 2017

A panel of local physicians highlights the Wright Center Patient Engagement Council Caring Hearts discussion and dinner Saturday, April 1, at Genetti Manor in Dickson City. Paola Giangiacomo of WVIA moderates as doctors Linda Thomas-Hemak, Dipti Pancholy, Samir Pancholy and Lear Von Koch further Caring Hearts' initiative "to prevent cardiovascular diseases and create a community support network for the patients and families of cardiac conditions" through their panel discussion, Jennifer Hetro , the center's director of communications, said in a release.

