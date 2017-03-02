Namedropper, March 2, 2017 -- Host for a Day, chorus directors, 'Hollywood Italian Style"

Debra Kodish , St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen advisory board member and chairwoman, and the Host for the Day committee, which includes Monsignor Joseph P. Kelly, kitchen director, and Michele McDade, kitchen advisory board president, are finalizing plans for a reception for sponsors and one guest, scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Genetti's Manor in Dickson City. A donation of $100 makes an individual, family or business a "Host for the Day,," allowing them to serve as sponsor of meals served at the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton on a day of their choosing.

