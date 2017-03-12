Namedropper, March 12, 2017 -- April Fools Party, Super students, Writers workshop
Keystone College education majors student teaching during the 2017 spring semester include, front from left: Katherine Valentine, Alexandra Scott, Stephanie Davis, Emily Seaman, Alissa Nugent, Marie Beals, Alycia Dente, Victoria Wallace, Tara Hartman, Kayla Pethick, and Maggie Pearce. Second row: Monika Loefflad, Nathan Beichler, Austin Gregory, Kevin Synder, Kristin Diehl, Anika Althouse, Melissa Vaillant, Morgan Salva and Marissa Friese.
