More School Closings, Delays Because of Last Week's Snow Storm
The Scranton School District is one of several districts that has already called for a two-hour delay Monday, as crews continue to clear roads. Scranton DPW crews continued clearing out snow from side streets on the west side after the city was hit with about two feet of snow on Tuesday.
