More details emerge on air show at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton airport

Luzerne County Councilman Tim McGinley and AVP Director Carl Beardsley offer remarks at a news conference at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport Thursday morning announcing the airshow for August 12 and 13, 2017.Mark Morancv24airshowp3 Lacawanna County Commissioner Patrick O'Malley offers remarks at a news conference at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport Thursday morning announcing the airshow for August 12 and 13, 2017. Mark Moran cv24airshowp2 The tickets will be available on the air show website, nepairshow.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.