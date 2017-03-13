Montage announces Country Megaticket ...

Montage announces Country Megaticket including Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan

15 hrs ago Read more: Weekender

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain has announced the 2017 Country Megaticket, which will bring country music superstars to the venue during three separate dates throughout the spring and summer.

