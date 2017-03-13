Montage announces Country Megaticket including Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain has announced the 2017 Country Megaticket, which will bring country music superstars to the venue during three separate dates throughout the spring and summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|15 hr
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb '17
|better or worse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC