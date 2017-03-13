Mickey Gannon's marks 30th year on St. Paddy's Day

JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Michael Shorten, right, owner of Mickey Gannon's Pub, 1923 Sanderson Ave., stands at the bar with his brother Peter, the chef, who holds a plate of the Pub's famous chicken wings. From the logo centering on a claddagh to the Notre Dame football banner on the wall to the green accents surrounding the wooden bars and tables, it's a proud Irish pub through and through.

