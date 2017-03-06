Man charged with homicide in woman's death in river
A man accused of having pushed a woman into an eastern Pennsylvania river has been charged with homicide in her death. Twenty-four-year-old Ryan Taylor of Scranton, who is listed as homeless, is charged in Lackawanna County in the Feb. 28 death of Danee Mower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC