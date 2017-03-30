Man Arrested for Scranton Sucker Punch Assault
Ellistan Craig, 19, of Scranton is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for sucker punching Justin Durcan. The assault happened on March 11 at the corner of Mulberry Street and North Webster Avenue, according to Scranton police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb '17
|Lara Croft
|19
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC