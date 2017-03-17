Light at the End of the Tunnel for Scranton
About a dozen front-end loaders and dump trucks descended on Scranton's south and west sides on Friday to help clear snow in some parts that hadn't seen a plow at all. Paul Emiliani saw no sign of a city plow on his block of Dorothy Street in west Scranton all week, but when they came, they came in force.
