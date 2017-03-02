Despite 16 continuous weeks of protests and calls to hold an in-person town hall, Sen. Pat Toomey would rather Philadelphia police arrest his constituents than talk to them himself. LETTER: Peaceful protesters arrested Despite 16 continuous weeks of protests and calls to hold an in-person town hall, Sen. Pat Toomey would rather Philadelphia police arrest his constituents than talk to them himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.