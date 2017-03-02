LETTER: Peaceful protesters arrested
Despite 16 continuous weeks of protests and calls to hold an in-person town hall, Sen. Pat Toomey would rather Philadelphia police arrest his constituents than talk to them himself.
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|18 hr
|Kracket
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
