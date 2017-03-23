Law Keeler McCarrick
Attending the installation ceremony Joseph Martino as the ninth Bishop of Scranton Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2003, in Scranton, Pa. are Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Archbishop of Washington, left; Cardinal William Keeler, Archbishop of Baltimore, center; and Cardinal Bernard Law, Archbishop Emeritus of Boston, right.
