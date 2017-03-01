Lackawanna County Prison hosts new programs for female inmates
When Laura Bopp learned many jails offer few recreational and literacy programs, the University of Scranton education and English major wanted to help fill the gap at Lackawanna County Prison. The senior's idea, inspired by the Ignatian Family Teach-In for Justice in Washington, D.C., grew into a five- to six-week creative writing program the Campus Ministries' Center for Service and Social Justice offers women housed at the county jail through student volunteers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Feb 17
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC