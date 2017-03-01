Lackawanna County Prison hosts new programs for female inmates

When Laura Bopp learned many jails offer few recreational and literacy programs, the University of Scranton education and English major wanted to help fill the gap at Lackawanna County Prison. The senior's idea, inspired by the Ignatian Family Teach-In for Justice in Washington, D.C., grew into a five- to six-week creative writing program the Campus Ministries' Center for Service and Social Justice offers women housed at the county jail through student volunteers.

