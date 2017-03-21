Hillary Clinton's Scranton family skeletons

EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton waxed nostalgic about her childhood visits to Scranton in a recent speech, but the Rodham cottage often flooded and filled with silt, her great uncle was a crooked councilman and an aunt was madam of the town brothel Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gave a speech to a Scranton, Pennsylvania women's club on St. Patrick's Day She described watching movies in a neighbor's backyard during childhood trips to Scranton and how her small cottage had a toilet but no shower Hillary, taking the stage last week before the dinner was served, talked about her grandfather, who left the coal mines in England 'searching for a better life' Hillary's great-uncle, George Beale Rodham, born in 1889, was a crooked Scranton councilman-at-large who was accused of illegal gambling Anna May Wittick Rodham, wife of councilman George Rodham's brother, Robert Bell Rodham, was ... (more)

