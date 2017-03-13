Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods'

Hillary Clinton gave what seemed to be a hint at her future plans at a Saint Patrick's Day event in Scranton, Pa., on Friday. Speaking at the 19th annual Saint Patrick's Day Celebration for the Society of Irish Women, the failed 2016 presidential candidate made a reference to the highly publicized first sighting of Clinton following her election loss to Donald Trump , when two days later a hiker in Chappaqua ran into Clinton while on a walk in the woods, and snapped a picture with her.

