Hillary Clinton: 'I Am Ready to Come Out of the Woods'
Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she is ready to participate in the public discussion about the change in the country's political climate since the November presidential election. "I'm like a lot of my friends right now, I have a hard time watching the news," she said Friday at the Society of Irish Women's 19th Annual Saint Patrick's Day dinner in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Sun
|anonymous
|9
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb '17
|Lara Croft
|19
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC