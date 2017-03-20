Hillary Clinton: 'I Am Ready to Come ...

Hillary Clinton: 'I Am Ready to Come Out of the Woods'

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she is ready to participate in the public discussion about the change in the country's political climate since the November presidential election. "I'm like a lot of my friends right now, I have a hard time watching the news," she said Friday at the Society of Irish Women's 19th Annual Saint Patrick's Day dinner in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

