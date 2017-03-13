Hillary Appears Once Again: Am Ready to 'Come Out of the Woods'a AGONIZING! [VIDEO]
During a dinner for the Society of Irish Women in Scranton, PA, Friday evening, Hillary Clinton announced she is coming out . That's right, on St. Patrick's Day, dressed in green and wearing her best I-should-have-been-President smirk, Mrs. Clinton referenced the now infamous post-election loss photo of herself traipsing through the woods near her home, when she said, "I have a hard time watching the news, I'll confess.
