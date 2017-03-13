Hill Section Attack Caught on Camera
While they don't have the final numbers yet, police in Scranton say there were fewer than usual arrests during the St Patrick's Parade on Saturday. However, later that evening, there were several violent attacks in the hill section where many young people were attending parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Fed Up in Carbondale
|3,639
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC