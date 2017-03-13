Hill Section Attack Caught on Camera

Hill Section Attack Caught on Camera

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

While they don't have the final numbers yet, police in Scranton say there were fewer than usual arrests during the St Patrick's Parade on Saturday. However, later that evening, there were several violent attacks in the hill section where many young people were attending parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scranton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Sun Fed Up in Carbondale 3,639
News Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop Mar 11 silly rabbit 1
News Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape Mar 2 Kracket 1
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
News Bridge name remains same Feb 11 better or worse 1
News Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84 Jan '17 Prayers 1
See all Scranton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scranton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Lackawanna County was issued at March 14 at 12:56PM EDT

Scranton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scranton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Scranton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC