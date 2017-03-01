Heed Evans on reforms

Scranton City Council must insist on sweeping reforms to the city's failing pension systems before the administration infuses them with tens of millions of dollars from a one-time windfall. Some elected Scranton officials, including Mayor Bill Courtright and several city council members who seek re-election this year, have decided to keep secret for now the details of the administration's plan to sink tens of millions of dollars into the city's crashing municipal pension systems.

