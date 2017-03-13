Heads of neighborhood groups call on residents to dig still-covered walks

Relief from the worst blizzard in more than 100 years is coming this week in the form of warmer, sunny weather, but freezing temperatures at night could mean icy roads and sidewalks for morning commutes. With the first day of spring tomorrow, some normalcy is returning to Scranton residents, and schools are planning to reopen after withstanding nearly 2 feet of snow last week.

