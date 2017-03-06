Groups rally in support of Jewish communities across US

Signs, flowers and food delivered to the Asheville, North Carolina JCC by members of local churches on March 2, 2017, after the local community center received a bomb threat earlier in the week. Meetings, vigils and demonstrations were staged in several towns across the United States on Monday to protest a wave of anti-Semitism that has been seen to plague the country since Donald Trump's election to the presidency.

