Green and White: the Colors of Scranton's St. Patrick's Parade
The annual St. Patrick's Parade steps off Saturday morning and clearing away the remnants of the storm is proving to be a challenge for the city and businesses alike. Early in the day Friday, downtown Scranton was covered in white.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Dfalls
|3,630
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|17 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC