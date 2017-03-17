Governor Thanks PennDOT Workers In Person
Governor Wolf made a special stop at a PennDOT facility in Pittston Township Friday, to thank crews for all their hard work during this week's winter storm. "I declared the highest level of emergency you can declare in Pennsylvania and as a result, these folks worked long areas, they worked overtime to clean our streets and roads, I had a team come up from Pittsburgh to Stroudsburg, from Erie to Scranton from southwest to the Lehigh Valley," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|32 min
|anonymous
|9
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC