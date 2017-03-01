Geisinger nurses protest working cond...

Geisinger nurses protest working conditions at Scranton hospital

9 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

JASON FARMER / TIMES-SHAMROCK Nurses, elected officials and community leaders took part in Wednesday's protest outside Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. SCRANTON - Hours after Geisinger introduced a broad campaign to hire 2,000 employees this year, nurses protested for higher wages and better working conditions at the system's Scranton hospital.

