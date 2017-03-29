Former Federal Judge Missing in Lackawanna County
U.S. Marshals are currently searching for a former federal judge who went missing from his home in Lackawanna County early Wednesday morning. According to police reports, Judge Edwin Kosik, 91, was last seen at his residence along Daleville Road in Covington Township around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
