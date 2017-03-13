Fire that damaged home sparked by hot...

Fire that damaged home sparked by hot ash from wood burner

The Times-Tribune reports that state police in Lackawanna County say the ash was placed into a plastic cart next to the Jefferson Township home. Police said the ash ignited the cart Monday night and spread to nearby shrubbery, then to the home's siding, eaves and attic.

