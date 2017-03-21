$entry.name

Martin McGuinness, the celebrated former Sinn Finn leader who died Tuesday, was well-known to local citizens of Irish backgrounds who supported Sinn Fein's efforts in Northern Ireland and visited Scranton on St. Patrick's Day in 1999. OLD FORGE Each week, an oncology nurse takes Lily Harris' hand and leads her to a chest filled with books, games and other toys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.