Elite Motors: Is It Still In Business?
The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office continues to prosecute a used car dealership in our area accused of ripping off at least 30 buyers. The question now, however, is simple: Will those who claimed they were cheated by Elite Motors ever have a chance to get their money back? The Attorney General's lawsuit claims that Elite Motors cheated customers and sold defective cars, SUV's, and pickup trucks to more than 30 people.
