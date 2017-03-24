Elite Motors: Is It Still In Business?

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office continues to prosecute a used car dealership in our area accused of ripping off at least 30 buyers. The question now, however, is simple: Will those who claimed they were cheated by Elite Motors ever have a chance to get their money back? The Attorney General's lawsuit claims that Elite Motors cheated customers and sold defective cars, SUV's, and pickup trucks to more than 30 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.