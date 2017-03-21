Ed Klein: Hillary's New Look - And What It Means

On International Woman's Day earlier this month, Hillary Clinton wore a red pantsuit and bangs to give a speech at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. A week later, Hillary stopped traffic on New York's Fifth Avenue as she came out of the Bergdorf Goodman hair salon, where she got a $600 dye job and a $600 haircut. Experience tells us that when Hillary experiments with her hair style, she's up to something.

