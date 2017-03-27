The 18th annual O'Malley free Easter party will be held on Sunday, April 9, 1-3 p.m. at the Keyser Valley Community Center, at Keyser Avenue and Jackson Street in Scranton. Children from pre-school to fifth grade are all welcome to join in the fun and meet the Easter Bunny, Chuck E. Cheese and Andy the Aardvark from Texas Roadhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Suburban Weekly.