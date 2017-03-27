Easter Party
The 18th annual O'Malley free Easter party will be held on Sunday, April 9, 1-3 p.m. at the Keyser Valley Community Center, at Keyser Avenue and Jackson Street in Scranton. Children from pre-school to fifth grade are all welcome to join in the fun and meet the Easter Bunny, Chuck E. Cheese and Andy the Aardvark from Texas Roadhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Suburban Weekly.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|8
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb '17
|Lara Croft
|19
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC