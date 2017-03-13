Don't shovel yourself into a heart attack

Crews from more than a half dozen fire companies responded to a structure fire on Archbald Mountain Road on Monday night. The call came in at about 6:25 p.m. Firefighters responded on scene and immediately started battling the blaze from Three young men injured in a Hill Section slashing Saturday have been released from a hospital, as well as another man sucker punched on Mulberry Street, Scranton police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.