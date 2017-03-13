DHS shifts on disabled work rule
MICHAEL J. MULLEN / TIMES-SHAMROCK FILE Pennsylvania Secretary of the Department of Human Services Secretary Ted Dallas said his agency would no longer seek to require individuals to participate in a community activity. HARRISBURG - State officials yanked a proposal requiring disabled people who receive work services to participate in community activities after hundreds of the workers and their families rallied at the Capitol against it.
