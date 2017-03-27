Death penalty upheld for offender in dismemberment killing

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania upheld a death sentence Tuesday of a man convicted of killing a woman, dismembering her and dumping her body parts along Interstate 80 and 380 in Monroe and Lackawanna counties. A jury convicted Charles Ray Hicks Jr. of Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County, in 2014 for first-degree murder of the 36-year-old Scranton woman Deanna Null and other crimes in Monroe County Court.

