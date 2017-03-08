Cummings: Let drug companies pay

Lackawanna County Commissioner Laureen Cummings wants the county to sue pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. At a county commissioner's meeting Wednesday night in Moosic, the Republican shared a video of a National Association of Counties Feb. 26 town hall discussion in Washington, D.C., about the struggle against addiction, during which she addressed the experts in a Q&A session.

