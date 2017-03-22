Cultural Discussion
Panelists will discuss "India: Ancient. Culture. Democracy" at the fourth annual Jay Nathan Visiting Scholar Lecture Series of The University of Scranton on Wednesday, March 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the Moskovitz Theater of the DeNaples Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Suburban Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton 'ready to come out of the woods...
|Mar 19
|anonymous
|9
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Therealmfa
|3,641
|Exchange student neglect may lead to reform (Jul '09)
|Mar 15
|Bigbuggie
|16
|Wolf discusses economic growth in Scranton stop
|Mar 11
|silly rabbit
|1
|Dispatcher sues state police over alleged rape
|Mar 2
|Kracket
|1
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb '17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb '17
|Lara Croft
|19
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC