City Honors Snow Shovelers
A family in part of Scranton gave the city a helping hand shoveling during the snowstorm storm earlier this month and on Monday, they were commended by the city for their efforts. When the blizzard two weeks ago dumped two feet of snow on the city, the girls and their brother Demetrius, a fifth-grader at John Adams, shoveled snow from places around Scranton.
