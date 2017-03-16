Businesses, Representatives Helping Community in Aftermath of Blizzard 2017
Businesses and even a state representative in Lackawanna County are pitching in to help others who can't get around in the snow. Workers at Sheeley's Drug Store in Scranton are using an ATV to deliver medications to those who need them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
