Boomgaarden tapped to head St. Joe's

After a nationwide search the next president of St. Joseph's College in Clinton Hill Brooklyn will be Dr. Donald Boomgaarden, most recently from the University of Scranton in Penn. St. Joseph's College has named a new president to head its Brooklyn and Long Island campuses.

