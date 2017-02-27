Woman tasered by deputy sheriff sues county
A Clarks Summit woman who was arrested and shot with a stun gun by two deputy sheriffs serving a custody order filed a federal lawsuit against them and the father of her children. Charlotte Bellas of Harwood Avenue claims the sheriff's deputies needlessly kicked in her door and assaulted her after the children's father, Richard Belko, falsely alleged she was a danger to them.
