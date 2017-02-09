Wolf eyes health program consolidation

MATT ROURKE / ASSOCIATED PRESS Gov. Tom Wolf wants to combine the departments of human services, health, drug and alcohol programs, and aging into one state department. Among other consolidations in his 2017-18 budget proposal, Wolf combines four state departments - Department of Human Services, Department of Health, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department of Aging - into one.

