Village Idiots jam their way to long-term success

SAM WATSON / SPECIAL TO WEEKEND TIMES From left, Greg Kondrat, Jami Novak, M.J. Puskas and Len Mooney of the Village Idiots pose with their fans at Heil's Place in January, just before the Scranton bar closed for good. Generally associated with the Grateful Dead, the Village Idiots lend their improvisational approach to a wide variety of free-spirited music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.