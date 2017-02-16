Vigil in Scranton to support immigrants
To help calm some concerns, local religious leaders, community service organizations, activist groups and residents will gather Saturday for an interfaith vigil in support of immigrants and refugees. Brian Fanelli, one of the vigil co-organizers, sees "real fear and concern" in the immigrant community regarding the threat of deportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Scranton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|The Beetlejuice B...
|3,627
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|3 hr
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|4 hr
|Lara Croft
|19
|Bridge name remains same
|Feb 11
|better or worse
|1
|Two charged after trooper hurt on I-84
|Jan '17
|Prayers
|1
|Quitting smoking is the hardest resolution to keep
|Jan '17
|Sandy feet
|1
|Here's what Vice President Biden plans to do af...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scranton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC