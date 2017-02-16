University of Scranton, Lackawanna ag...

University of Scranton, Lackawanna agreement aims to keep students in the region

9 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Lackawanna College and the University of Scranton's new partnership will help Lackawanna graduates enroll, with scholarship assistance, at the four-year school just a couple blocks away. The agreement comes a month after the university signed a dual admission agreement with Luzerne County Community College, with the goal of creating more opportunities for students and, hopefully, keep them in the region after graduation.

