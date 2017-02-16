University of Scranton, Lackawanna agreement aims to keep students in the region
Lackawanna College and the University of Scranton's new partnership will help Lackawanna graduates enroll, with scholarship assistance, at the four-year school just a couple blocks away. The agreement comes a month after the university signed a dual admission agreement with Luzerne County Community College, with the goal of creating more opportunities for students and, hopefully, keep them in the region after graduation.
